In pictures | Vignettes from Day-7 of nationwide coronavirus lockdown

As the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection entered Day 7, several fresh cases of infection were reported on March 31 from Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar, among other places, taking the nationwide tally well past 1,400 with at least 45 deaths, as per figures announced by government officials in different States.

The Central government separately told the Supreme Court it has taken “proactive and preemptive timely steps” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but termed fake news as the biggest hindrance and sought a direction for the media not to publish any COVID-19 information without ascertaining facts with authorities.

Here are some of the pictures from our photographers highlighting the situation in various parts of the country.

People wait in a queue to avail free ration items announced by the government, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Migrant workers boarding a bus to Bhagalpur during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. They have been brought from Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border and are being sent to their home district.

Group study: Maathi, Murudi and Kalyani of the Paniya tribe chat before a tribal literacy class begins in the Ambukuthi hamlet in Wayanad.

The family of a migrant worker from Maisana of Gujarat, is on their way back home from Mumbai, travelling by foot. Maisana is around 600 km from Mumbai.

Mumbai fire brigade spray disinfectants in the slum area in Mankhurd, at eastern suburb of Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that all grocery shops, pharmacies and other establishments providing essential services will remain open 24x7.

Four drones built by Team Daksha from MIT, Anna University will be put to use by Chennai Corporation to spray disinfectants in their fight against the Coronavirus. These drones are usually used in agricultural activity.

