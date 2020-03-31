In pictures | Vignettes from Day-7 of nationwide coronavirus lockdown

1/13

People wait in a queue to avail free ration items announced by the government, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad, Telangana. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Social-distancing themselves, people form a queue to buy vegetables at a temporary market shifted to the new bus-stand in Puducherry. Vegetable markets have been decentralised at nine different locations in the Union Territory during the nationwide lockdown. Photo: S_S_KUMAR

Local residents place sacks and barbs on a road that leads to Madhuranagar in Hyderabad in order to prevent the entry of outsiders and follow social distancing, during the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Nagara Gopal

A young shepherd from Bamanwadi village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district is quite convinced that the face mask will not only protect him, but also his pet goat from the COVID-19 infection. Photo: P.K. Badiger

It might be a rare sight to see an elephant walking on arterial stretches, that too on a weekday, thanks to the nationwide lockdown which paved way for it. Two men ride on an elephant on this usually busy Sabarmati river bridge in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Photo: Vijay Soneji

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel clap hands to appreciate people wearing masks as they venture out, in Srinagar. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Two persons pass through a sanitiser tunnel in order make themselves infection-free at Kidney Hospital, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Photo: Vijay Soneji

When the entire nation has been silenced by the countrywide lockdown, these Tamil Nadu health workers seem to break the silence, but to pass on a message to the people. They announce about the dos and don’ts and also share the precautionary measures the residents need to take to stop the spread of coronavirus, in Pudupet area in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

An old man uses his ration bag as a mask as he waits in a queue outside a PDS shop following rumours that card holders would be given essential supplies, in Rathinapuri, Coimbatore. Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

A view of the iconic Moazzam Jahi Market area in Hyderabad, Telangana. The usually busy and crowded stretch now wears a deserted look on Day 7 of the nationwide lockdown. Photo: Nagara Gopal

A fire-fighter disinfects Fishermen’s Colony at Colaba, Mumbai as a preventive measure to protect people from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Applicants provide details to officials at Ripon Building to get travel passes that allows restricted travel in emergency situations during the complete lockdown period, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Photo: R_Ragu