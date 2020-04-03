In pictures | The fight against coronavirus continues on Day-10 of lockdown

1/14

Residents of Ganapathy Nagar in Coimbatore spray turmeric water mixed with neem leaves in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Photo: M. Periasamy

Pune Municipal Corporation doctors inquire about senior citizens at an old-age home at Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha in Pune. Maharashtra has reported more than 400 COVID-19 cases and over 15 have lost their lives in the State. Photo: Jignesh Mistry

A municipal worker disinfecting the border post in Puducherry. One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Puducherry, taking the total number of active cases in the Union Territory to four on April 2. Photo: S.S. Kumar

Srinagar Municipal workers spray disinfectants as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. The Jammu and Kashmir administration quarantined the entire escort of Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu after the brother of a police personnel tested positive for COVID-19. In a separate action, seven people associated with the Tablighi Jamaat were booked for hiding travel history. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

A Shiv Sena worker disinfects the red-light area in Kamathipura in Mumbai as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Vivek Bendre

Salem district Collector S.A. Raman (first left) offers ration items to migrant workers stranded in the area. Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Customers at a supermarket in Madhapur area, Hyderabad, form a long queue and maintain social distancing. On March 28, the first death of a person who tested positive for coronavirus, was recorded in Telangana. More than 100 cases have been confirmed in the State. Photo: Nagara Gopal

One of the hotspots in Visakhapatnam – Thatichetlapalem Street – is barricaded with thorny bushes by local residents to prevent movement of people from other localities. With five more people testing positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam in the last two days, the authorities have declared several areas as hotspots in the city on April 3. Photo: K.R. Deepak

Sanitary workers spray bleaching powder in the drains in Thyagaraja Nagar locality of Tirupati. With the first confirmed COVID-19 positive case reported in Tirupati, the busy Thyagaraja Nagar area in the heart of the city was totally cordoned off and marked as ‘Red Zone’ on April 2. Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Pensioners wait for their turn to collect the pension amount outside a bank near Srikanya theatre in Visakhapatnam. Photo: K.R. Deepak

Residents of Jagirammapalayam in Salem have set up a check-post using bamboo logs with neem leaves tied to it, to prevent outsiders from entering their area. Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Central Reserve Police Force personnel of the 131st Battalion spray disinfectant to sanitise a CRPF officer, in Patna. On March 18, the Bihar government has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic and issued the Bihar Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation 2020. On March 22, the State reported its first death due to coronavirus. Photo: Ranjeet Kumar

Consumers in a queue outside Canara Bank, East Delhi, maintaining social-distancing guidelines during the complete lockdown. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 1 announced that the mobile phones of all those who have been asked to home quarantine themselves will be tracked by the Delhi police to keep a check on their movement. Photo: Sandeep Saxena