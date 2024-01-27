GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In Pictures | Republic Day parade 2024

75th Republic Day parade was held at Kartavya Path with French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

January 27, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Despite the cold and thick layer of fog covering the national capital, lakhs of people reached the Kartavya Path as President Droupadi Murmu led the processions of India’s 75th Republic Day.

A show of culture, diversity, military strength, women empowerment, and above all a show of ‘ Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) and ‘ Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka,’ (India - mother of democracy) this diamond jubilee for India was led by the accomplished women of the nation.

The celebrations took place in New Delhi, with French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest.

As women led the 75th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path on January 26, young girls beamed with pride, hoping to occupy the same space one day.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

President Droupadi Murmu with chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron, arrive to attend the 75th Republic Day event, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Six Rafale aircrafts fly past in 'Marut' formation.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

IN323 Indian Navy Boeing P-8I Neptune plane flanked by two Su-30 MKI fighter jets fly past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Folk artists performing during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Uttar Pradesh tableau passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

CSIR tableau passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Tamil Nadu tableau passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Telangana tableau passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Tank ICV BMP II (Sarath) passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day parade celebrations, in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

214 MM Pinaka Multiple Launcher Rocket System passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day parade celebrations, in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Participants seen march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Folk artists performing during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

CISF women contingent march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Women contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) performed motorcycle stunts during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi Police contingent march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

All women Tri-service contingent march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

President Droupadi Murmu with chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after the 75th Republic Day event at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the public during the 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi January 26, 2024.

