In Pictures | Republic Day parade 2024

January 27, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

Despite the cold and thick layer of fog covering the national capital, lakhs of people reached the Kartavya Path as President Droupadi Murmu led the processions of India’s 75th Republic Day.

A show of culture, diversity, military strength, women empowerment, and above all a show of ‘ Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) and ‘ Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka,’ (India - mother of democracy) this diamond jubilee for India was led by the accomplished women of the nation.

The celebrations took place in New Delhi, with French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest.

As women led the 75th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path on January 26, young girls beamed with pride, hoping to occupy the same space one day.

President Droupadi Murmu with chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron, arrive to attend the 75th Republic Day event, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Six Rafale aircrafts fly past in 'Marut' formation.

IN323 Indian Navy Boeing P-8I Neptune plane flanked by two Su-30 MKI fighter jets fly past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Folk artists performing during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh tableau passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

CSIR tableau passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Tamil Nadu tableau passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Telangana tableau passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi January 26, 2024.

Tank ICV BMP II (Sarath) passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day parade celebrations, in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

214 MM Pinaka Multiple Launcher Rocket System passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day parade celebrations, in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Participants seen march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Folk artists performing during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

CISF women contingent march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Women contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) performed motorcycle stunts during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Delhi Police contingent march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

All women Tri-service contingent march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu with chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after the 75th Republic Day event at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the public during the 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi January 26, 2024.