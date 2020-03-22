In pictures: Deserted streets as India observes 'Janata Curfew'

City police personnel patrolling a deserted beach road during 'Janata Curfew' in Puducherry on Sunday March 22, 2020.
Photo: S.S. Kumar
The view of Pune city during Janata Carfew on March 22, 2020.
Photo: Mandar Tannu
A deserted view of the National Highway from New Delhi leading to Jaipur on March 22, 2020
Photo: V.V. Krishnan
Sunday mass was held without believers at St Mary's Basilica in Kochi, with only priests present, for possibly the first time in history, in the wake of Janata Curfew on March 22, 2020
Photo: H. Vibhu
A view of the deserted look near Ripon building area on Poonamalee high road, Chennai on March 22, 2020
Photo: S. R. Raghunathan
Deserted Siddipet road in Telangana on March 22, 2020
Photo: Special Arrangement
A view of Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road in Hassan on March 22, 2020. PM's call for Janata Curfew received a good response.
Photo: Prakash Hassan