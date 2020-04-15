National

In pictures: Dealing with the COVID-19 lockdown - Day 22

As the lockdown has been extended till May 3, people across the country are lining up for rations.

A labourer waits for freely distributed food packets on a footpath in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

In pictures: Dealing with the COVID-19 lockdown - Day 22

Fishermen from the coastal town of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu prepare to set sail after obtaining permission from the district administration to go out to sea in batches to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 21

A used disposable face mask on Anna Salai, in Chennai, on Monday, April 13, 2020.

In pictures | The coronavirus lockdown: Day 20

A devotee offers prayers from outside a church in Egmore, Chennai, on the occasion of Good Friday. Churches and all religious places have been closed for public due to the lockdown.

In pictures | Coping with coronavirus lockdown: Day 17

(L-R) Bottles of disinfectant for leopards cage, foam cleanser for animal keeper as well as animal, and hand wash for animal keeper kept out side leopards cage by Byculla Zoo. Abhishek Satam, a biologist at the Byculla zoo said that the bottles have been kept as a precautionary measure following reports of a tiger testing positive for COVID-19 in United States.

In pictures | Coping with coronavirus lockdown: Day 16

CRPF personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in an area declared Red Zone by authorities in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar. The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open.

In pictures | Coping with Coronavirus lockdown: Day 15

