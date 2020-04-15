In pictures: Dealing with the COVID-19 lockdown - Day 22

A labourer waits for freely distributed food packets on a footpath in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Photo: K.R. Deepak
People queue up to buy milk from a Mother Dairy booth in Jhilmil colony in Delhi on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
A boy pedals a tricycle with his family in Royapettah, Chennai.
Photo: R. Ragu
At a time when movement at public places is restricted due to lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, conservancy workers have locked their broomsticks, which is an essential work equipment for them, at Perumal Kovil Street in Madurai on Wednesday.
Photo: R. Ashok
White ration card holders standing in queue in front of the bank in Khammam on Wednesday. The Telangana Government is giving Rs 1,500 per family.
Photo: G.N. Rao