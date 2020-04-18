National

In pictures | Day 25 of the coronavirus lockdown

The number of COVID-19 cases in India exceeds 14,200. The virus related death toll rises to over 490. Our photographers capture life amid the extended nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Fishermen are seen in the Chilika Lagoon, Bhubaneswar, as the Odisha government lifted the ban on fishing during the ongoing lockdown on Saturday, April 18.

A railway worker is seen in the railway tracks as repair work is ongoing on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Migrant workers in Ambattur industrial estate were distributed with provisions by inspectorate of factories.

A labourer waits for freely distributed food packets on a footpath in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Fishermen from the coastal town of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu prepare to set sail after obtaining permission from the district administration to go out to sea in batches to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

A used disposable face mask on Anna Salai, in Chennai, on Monday, April 13, 2020.

