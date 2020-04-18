In pictures | Day 25 of the coronavirus lockdown

Fishermen are seen in the Chilika Lagoon, Bhubaneswar, as the Odisha government lifted the ban on fishing during the ongoing lockdown on Saturday, April 18.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Forest officials feeding monkeys at Alagar Koil forest in Madurai, amidst shortage of feed due to the lockdown.
Photo: S. James
The Koyambedu wholesale fruit market in Chennai wears a deserted look as customers were restricted entry on Saturday.
Photo: M. VEDHAN
It was business as usual for these workers from the essential services industry, seen going to work near ITO, New Delhi.
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Volunteers check body temperature as people wait to collect food at Raisina Road, New Delhi.
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
The new Real Time Poymeraised Chain Reaction lab (RTPCR ) that opened at Thoothukudi Government Medical College on April 18 for COVID-19 testing.
Photo: N. RAJESH
Tailors in Millerpuram, Tamil Nadu, stitching cotton face masks.
Photo: N. RAJESH