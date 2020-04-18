In pictures | Day 25 of the coronavirus lockdown

1/7

Fishermen are seen in the Chilika Lagoon, Bhubaneswar, as the Odisha government lifted the ban on fishing during the ongoing lockdown on Saturday, April 18. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Forest officials feeding monkeys at Alagar Koil forest in Madurai, amidst shortage of feed due to the lockdown. Photo: S. James

The Koyambedu wholesale fruit market in Chennai wears a deserted look as customers were restricted entry on Saturday. Photo: M. VEDHAN

It was business as usual for these workers from the essential services industry, seen going to work near ITO, New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Volunteers check body temperature as people wait to collect food at Raisina Road, New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

The new Real Time Poymeraised Chain Reaction lab (RTPCR ) that opened at Thoothukudi Government Medical College on April 18 for COVID-19 testing. Photo: N. RAJESH