In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 39

Migrant workers queue to collect travelling permission from the police, at Dharavi in Mumbai. Photo: Vijay Bate

A senior citizen carries his belongings during the lockdown, in Vijayawada. Photo: V. Raju

A transport driver collects money from migrant labourers after their journey at Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada. Photo: V. Raju

A barber attends to a customer at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Scene near a ration shop in Vishwas Nagar, Delhi. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

A view of ambulances which have been earmarked by the Pune Ambulance Association to operate during the lockdown. Photo: Mandar Tannu