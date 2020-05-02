In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 39

Migrant workers queue to collect travelling permission from the police, at Dharavi in Mumbai.
Photo: Vijay Bate
A senior citizen carries his belongings during the lockdown, in Vijayawada.
Photo: V. Raju
A transport driver collects money from migrant labourers after their journey at Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada.
Photo: V. Raju
A barber attends to a customer at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi.
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Scene near a ration shop in Vishwas Nagar, Delhi.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
A view of ambulances which have been earmarked by the Pune Ambulance Association to operate during the lockdown.
Photo: Mandar Tannu
LPG cylinders are delivered during the lockdown, in Vijayawada.
Photo: V. Raju