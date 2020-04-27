In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 34

1/6

People stand in queue for the COVID-19 test at a private diagnostic centre in Kandivali, Mumbai on April 27, 2020. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is 6,538, which is the highest in the country. Of the total 884 COVID-19 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 342 fatalities. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Trucks loaded with IMFL stocks from Goa parked at the inter-State border near Gorimedu, unable to enter Puducherry due to the lockdown on April 27, 2020. Photo: S.S. Kumar

A vendor has turned his car into a vegetable cart during the lockdown for sales in Padi Kuppam Road, Anna nagar west, Chennai. Chennai has been resolutely at the head of the table of COVID-19 positive cases in TN for a while now. Photo: K. Pichumani

A community kitchen named "Food for All", which was started by crowdfunding by the residents of Borivali, Mumbai serves food to nearly 2000 needy families everyday. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Police personnel feed monkeys at Tirupparankundram hills in Madurai to ensure they don’t starve during the lockdown imposed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: R. Ashok