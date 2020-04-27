National

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 34

1/6

Globally, as of April 26, there have been 28,10,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,93,825 deaths, reported to WHO

Images clicked by the The Hindu photographers show the situation in the country on its 34th day of lockdown. 

Other Slideshows

People stand in queue for the COVID-19 test at a private diagnostic centre in Kandivali, Mumbai on April 27, 2020. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is 6,538, which is the highest in the country. Of the total 884 COVID-19 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 342 fatalities.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 34

The Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market was packed with customers on April 25, Saturday, as people rushed to stock up essentials ahead of the 4-day-long lockdown.

In pictures | Markets in Tamil Nadu see huge crowds ahead of complete lockdown

The Jama Masjid in Delhi wears a deserted look on the first day of Ramadan. Friday prayers weren’t held due to the nationwide lockdown.

In pictures | Day 31 of the coronavirus nationwide lockdown

A man and his pet dog in masks, returning from Govt. Veterinary Hospital, Vepery, Chennai.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 30

Traditional fishermen work at full swing at Jalaripeta on Wednesday as the demand for fish soars in Visakhapatnam. The traditional fishermen are exempted from the annual fishing ban that began on April 15.

In pictures | Pan-India Coronavirus lockdown enters day 29

Heavy traffic jam at the U.P.-Delhi border near Ghazipur as strict checking has been put in place, on Tuesday.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 28

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY