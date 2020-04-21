In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 28

1/8

Police personnel from Tamil Nadu intercept motorists near the inter-state border with Puducherry at Gorimedu on Tuesday after a large number of people were seen roaming on the roads after industries opened in Puducherry. Photo: S.S. Kumar

A differently abled person sells snacks at New Bus Stand in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. Photo: N. Rajesh

Homeless people served lunch inside a night shelter at Tilak Nagar in West Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A resident of Tarakarama Nagar in Renigunta mandal of Chittoor district carries pitchers of water through a long distance for his daily domestic needs on Tuesday. Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Sanitation workers on their routine work in Udhagamandalam. Around 150 sanitation men and women workers are now staying near the Botanical garden. Photo: M . Sathyamoorthy

Medical staff of a private diagnostic centre conduct a drive-through COVID-19 test on Western Express highway near Goregaon in Mumbai, on Tuesday. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Central government health team inspection at COVID-19 sample testing centre at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, on Tuesday. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj