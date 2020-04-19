In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 26

1/5

Slum dwellers stand in the queue as they wait to collect food distributed by a social organization during the nationwide lockdown in Bhubaneswar. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Poonamallee Municipality Workers spray disinfectant to protect spreading of coronavirus, at Poonamallee High Road near Kumananchavadi on Sunday. Photo: M. Vedhan

Wearing face mask to prevent COVID-19 spread, a farmer ploughs his paddy field with oxen at Gollapalli village in Renigunta mandal of Chittoor district. Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Tirunelveli District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish is launched the COVID-19 Rapid Test screening camp at Tirunelveli Corporation Zone office at Melappalayam in Palayamkottai on Sunday. Photo: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN