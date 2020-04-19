In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 26
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Photo: M. Vedhan
Photo: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar
Photo: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Currently, India has seen more than 16,000 cases of COVID-19 of which over 13,000 are active. Here are images from our photographers showcasing the situation in the country today.
