National

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 26

1/5

Currently, India has seen more than 16,000 cases of COVID-19 of which over 13,000 are active. Here are images from our photographers showcasing the situation in the country today.

Other Slideshows

Slum dwellers stand in the queue as they wait to collect food distributed by a social organization during the nationwide lockdown in Bhubaneswar.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 26

Fishermen are seen in the Chilika Lagoon, Bhubaneswar, as the Odisha government lifted the ban on fishing during the ongoing lockdown on Saturday, April 18.

In pictures | Day 25 of the coronavirus lockdown

A railway worker is seen in the railway tracks as repair work is ongoing on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

In pictures: The coronavirus lockdown - Day 24

Migrant workers in Ambattur industrial estate were distributed with provisions by inspectorate of factories.

In pictures | Pan-India lockdown enters day 23

A labourer waits for freely distributed food packets on a footpath in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

In pictures: Dealing with the COVID-19 lockdown - Day 22

Fishermen from the coastal town of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu prepare to set sail after obtaining permission from the district administration to go out to sea in batches to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 21

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Fishermen are seen in the Chilika Lagoon, Bhubaneswar, as the Odisha government lifted the ban on fishing during the ongoing lockdown on Saturday, April 18.
In pictures | Day 25 of the coronavirus lockdown
Migrant workers in Ambattur industrial estate were distributed with provisions by inspectorate of factories.
In pictures | Pan-India lockdown enters day 23
A labourer waits for freely distributed food packets on a footpath in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
In pictures: Dealing with the COVID-19 lockdown - Day 22
Fishermen from the coastal town of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu prepare to set sail after obtaining permission from the district administration to go out to sea in batches to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 21
A used disposable face mask on Anna Salai, in Chennai, on Monday, April 13, 2020.
In pictures | The coronavirus lockdown: Day 20
A devotee offers prayers from outside a church in Egmore, Chennai, on the occasion of Good Friday. Churches and all religious places have been closed for public due to the lockdown.
In pictures | Coping with coronavirus lockdown: Day 17
(L-R) Bottles of disinfectant for leopards cage, foam cleanser for animal keeper as well as animal, and hand wash for animal keeper kept out side leopards cage by Byculla Zoo. Abhishek Satam, a biologist at the Byculla zoo said that the bottles have been kept as a precautionary measure following reports of a tiger testing positive for COVID-19 in United States.
In pictures | Coping with coronavirus lockdown: Day 16
CRPF personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in an area declared Red Zone by authorities in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar. The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open.
In pictures | Coping with Coronavirus lockdown: Day 15
A sand-sculpture by way of appreciating the services of doctors has been carved at Eruru, near Chillakur, in SPSR Nellore district.
In pictures | Prevention measures continue on Day-14 of lockdown
Ahmedabad fire fighters use new fogging machines to disinfect the quarantine areas of Ahmedabad city. Around 20 such machines were donated by the Swadhyay family to Fire Department's in Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.
In pictures | Coronavirus struggles: 13 days and still counting
Machinery, trucks and other vehicles are stationed at Rasulgarh depot, in Bhubaneswar. Odisha made a quantum jump in coronavirus infection by reporting as many as 15 new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20 in the State on April 3.
In pictures | As numbers rise, daily life continues on day 11 of lockdown
Residents of Ganapathy Nagar in Coimbatore spray turmeric water mixed with neem leaves in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection.
In pictures | The fight against coronavirus continues on Day-10 of lockdown
Supplyco (Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation) staff prepare special kits comprising 17 essential items to be distributed to the families in Kochi, including those currently under home quarantine. The items, including sugar and grains, would be distributed irrespective of the family’s income.
In pictures | Slices of life on Day-9 of coronavirus lockdown
The Nizamuddin area has been cordoned off by agencies as sanitising is underway on April 1. Several people have tested positive, after they attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in the area last month.
In pictures | Mounting concerns on day 8 of COVID-19 lockdown
People wait in a queue to avail free ration items announced by the government, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad, Telangana.
In pictures | Vignettes from Day-7 of nationwide coronavirus lockdown
Migrant workers boarding a bus to Bhagalpur during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. They have been brought from Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border and are being sent to their home district.
In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown: woes galore on Day 6
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY