In Frames | The art of gender-bending

January 29, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Shumang Leela is a traditional form of theatre in Manipur where the roles of women are all played by men, called Nupi Shabis. In the case of women’s theatre groups, the roles of men are played by women.

Shumang Leela translates to “courtyard performance”. It is performed in an open courtyard surrounded by spectators on all four sides.

The tradition is believed to be descended from Lai Haraoba, a ritual of the Meitei community of Manipur. The plays serve as a medium to spread awareness among people of social, political and economic issues. Shumang Leelas may also discuss moral values, unity and integrity. This theatre form has for long been trying to strengthen the bond of brotherhood and friendship among various communities in the State.

Today, Shumang Leela is of two types: Nupa Shumang Leela, performed only by men, and Nupi Shumang Leela, performed only by women. In a society marked by heteronormativity, the gender-bending nature of Shumang Leela makes it a unique art form that is fraught with complexity. The men who take up female roles or vice versa are both lauded and laughed at. However, the traditional theatre form has preserved its niche, and its aim to inform and entertain has remained unchanged.

Up to date: Contemporary themes have been incorporated into Shumang Leela. Often, the female roles are taken up by transgender actors.

An actor prepares to play the role of a woman in a Shumang Leela, a traditional theatre form, in Imphal.

Mirror, mirror: Actor Hiramoti gets ready for a performance. Donning make up and costumes for some of the roles takes up considerable time.

All the world’s a stage: Shuman Leela means courtyard performance. The audience is seated on all four sides of the small stage.

Deft Dialogue: Even in the age of smartphones and OTT platforms, the live performances attract sizeable crowds.

Brief respite: An actor takes rest in a dressing room. Each performance requires several hours of commitment and plenty of energy.

Bring out the popcorn: A group of women enjoying a courtyard performance.

Fun elements: Music, dance, action, martial art sequences and stunts have become part of the folk theatre form as it constantly evolves.

Making meaning: The play serves as a platform for cultural and development communication as they often have a social or moral message.