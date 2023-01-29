HamberMenu
In Frames | The art of gender-bending

Manipur’s traditional theatre form of Shumang Leela has continued to inform and entertain down the ages

January 29, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Ritu Raj Konwar

Shumang Leela is a traditional form of theatre in Manipur where the roles of women are all played by men, called Nupi Shabis. In the case of women’s theatre groups, the roles of men are played by women.

Shumang Leela translates to “courtyard performance”. It is performed in an open courtyard surrounded by spectators on all four sides.

The tradition is believed to be descended from Lai Haraoba, a ritual of the Meitei community of Manipur. The plays serve as a medium to spread awareness among people of social, political and economic issues. Shumang Leelas may also discuss moral values, unity and integrity. This theatre form has for long been trying to strengthen the bond of brotherhood and friendship among various communities in the State.

Today, Shumang Leela is of two types: Nupa Shumang Leela, performed only by men, and Nupi Shumang Leela, performed only by women. In a society marked by heteronormativity, the gender-bending nature of Shumang Leela makes it a unique art form that is fraught with complexity. The men who take up female roles or vice versa are both lauded and laughed at. However, the traditional theatre form has preserved its niche, and its aim to inform and entertain has remained unchanged.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Up to date: Contemporary themes have been incorporated into Shumang Leela. Often, the female roles are taken up by transgender actors.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

An actor prepares to play the role of a woman in a Shumang Leela, a traditional theatre form, in Imphal.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Mirror, mirror: Actor Hiramoti gets ready for a performance. Donning make up and costumes for some of the roles takes up considerable time.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

All the world’s a stage: Shuman Leela means courtyard performance. The audience is seated on all four sides of the small stage.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Deft Dialogue: Even in the age of smartphones and OTT platforms, the live performances attract sizeable crowds.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Brief respite: An actor takes rest in a dressing room. Each performance requires several hours of commitment and plenty of energy.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Bring out the popcorn: A group of women enjoying a courtyard performance.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Fun elements: Music, dance, action, martial art sequences and stunts have become part of the folk theatre form as it constantly evolves.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Making meaning: The play serves as a platform for cultural and development communication as they often have a social or moral message.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

