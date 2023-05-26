HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Frames | Delegates explore Srinagar as part of G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Kashmir

Delegates of the Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting held in Kashmir, set out on a cultural exploration of the scenic capital

May 26, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

Soumya Kamath _80793

The 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting held in Kashmir from May 22 to May 24, with over 60 delegates from member nations attending the grand celebration of India’s cultural heritage and working towards promoting the tourism potential the country holds. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that the event focused on addressing the five key motives - Green Tourism, Digitalisation, Skills, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Destination Management. This is the first large-scale event held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The three-day-long event held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) had the highest participation compared to the previous two events held in Gujarat and West Bengal. The event started off with a traditional Indian welcome of the guests at the Srinagar International Airport.

The delegates of the event hailing from different countries across the world set out on a cultural exploration of Srinagar by visiting the historic Polo View Market, the Mughal Gardens and going on the famed Shikara ride at the Dal Lake.

Photo: ANI

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Amitabh Kant, Union Minister of Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State PMO Jitendra Singh, and other dignitaries during the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), in Srinagar on May 24.

Photo: ANI

Delegates attend the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), in Srinagar. The previous two Working Group Meetings were held in Gujarat and West Bengal.

Photo: ANI

G20 delegates on a Shikara, a wooden boat famous for being the cultural symbol of Kashmir, in Dal Lake, Srinagar on May 22.

Photo: Nissar Ahmad

G20 Delegates at the historic Polo View Market, a pedestrian- oriented street shopping space at Srinagar on May 24.

Photo: PTI

Delegates at a handicraft shop in the Polo View Market of Srinagar on May 24. Kashmir is known for its rich history of handicrafts often done on Walnut wood, Papier-mâché and cloth.

Photo: ANI

G20 delegates take a look at Kashmir’s famous Pashmina Shawls, made from the wool of Changthangi, an exotic species of goats found in the cold, arid region surrounding Ladakh in Kashmir, at a shop in Polo View market, in Srinagar on May 24.

Photo: ANI

G20 delegates participate in a Yoga session as a part of G20 Tourism Working Group meeting at Kashmir Valley on May 24.

Photo: ANI

G20 Delegates pose for a photo wearing Phiran, the traditional attire worn by Kashmiri women at Nishat Bagh (Garden of Joy), a terraced Mughal garden built on the eastern side of the Dal Lake, as a part of the third Tourism Working Group meeting on May 24.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Srinagar / G20

Top News Today

1 / 8
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Amitabh Kant, Union Minister of Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State PMO Jitendra Singh, and other dignitaries during the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), in Srinagar on May 24.
Photo: ANI

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.