In Bihar, security guard threatens to shoot judge

Police find guard lying on the ground with injury marks

A security guard deployed at the residence of a family court judge in Bihar’s Khagaria district allegedly threatened to shoot the latter after being reprimanded for laxity in discharge of his duty. Later, the judge filed an FIR against the security guard.

Judge Rajkumar, in his FIR lodged against Virendra Singh at town police station in Khagaria district, said that when he returned home from his morning walk on Tuesday, he found the security guard loitering around, and when he pulled Singh up for laxity in discharge of his duty, the guard trained his gun at him and threatened to shoot him. He also hurled abuses at the judge, Khagaria Superintendent of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

However, when the local police was called in at the residence of the judge, the security guard was found lying on the ground with injury marks. He was taken to the local government town hospital, where doctors referred him to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). “When enquired, he could only mutter a few words suggesting he was beaten up”, said the SP.

Peobe panel

Later, District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh said the SP had constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe the incident. “Based on its report, we’ll further proceed in the matter.”

In November 2021, two police personnel were booked at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district following a complaint by Additional District and Sessions Judge Avinash Kumar for being attacked and threatened to shoot him with their service revolver in the court by them. The police officials were said to be unhappy with remarks of the judge against district Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash.

“This has been a very dangerous trend that policemen are threatening judges to shoot them with their weapon on flimsy reasons. This needs to be curbed both on social and judicial level before any major incident happens”, senior Patna High Court lawyer Mukesh Kumar told The Hindu.