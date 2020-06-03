Implement ICAO’s air travel guidelines: IATA

Global airlines body IATA on Monday urged governments around the world to implement global guidelines for restoring international air travel approved by UN’s civil aviation watchdog, the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The measures recommended by the UN body include physical distancing, face masks, health screening, contact tracing and passenger health declaration forms.

The recommendations will provide “global harmonization and mutual recognition of efforts” to be undertaken by airlines across the globe, said IATA’s Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac.

“Airlines strongly support it. Now we are counting on governments to implement the recommendations quickly, because the world wants to travel again and needs airlines to play a key role in the economic recovery,” said Mr. Juniac.

The guidelines were part of ICAO’s COVID-19 Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART). The CART report to the ICAO Council highlighted that it was of “paramount importance to avoid a global patchwork of incompatible [aviation] health safety measures.” It urges ICAO Member-States to “implement globally — and regionally —harmonized, mutually accepted measures that do not create undue economic burdens or compromise the safety and security of civil aviation.”

CART’s work was developed through a consultation with countries and regional organisations, and with advice from the World Health Organization and key aviation industry groups, including IATA, Airports Council International (ACI World), the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO), and the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries Associations (ICCAIA).