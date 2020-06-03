National

Implement ICAO’s air travel guidelines: IATA

NEW DELHI, 24/05/2020: Staff and crew of various arilines undergo a drill at the T3 Indira Gandhi International Teminal. File

NEW DELHI, 24/05/2020: Staff and crew of various arilines undergo a drill at the T3 Indira Gandhi International Teminal. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

“The world wants to travel again and needs airlines to play a key role in economic recovery”

Global airlines body IATA on Monday urged governments around the world to implement global guidelines for restoring international air travel approved by UN’s civil aviation watchdog, the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The measures recommended by the UN body include physical distancing, face masks, health screening, contact tracing and passenger health declaration forms.

The recommendations will provide “global harmonization and mutual recognition of efforts” to be undertaken by airlines across the globe, said IATA’s Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac.

“Airlines strongly support it. Now we are counting on governments to implement the recommendations quickly, because the world wants to travel again and needs airlines to play a key role in the economic recovery,” said Mr. Juniac.

The guidelines were part of ICAO’s COVID-19 Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART). The CART report to the ICAO Council highlighted that it was of “paramount importance to avoid a global patchwork of incompatible [aviation] health safety measures.” It urges ICAO Member-States to “implement globally — and regionally —harmonized, mutually accepted measures that do not create undue economic burdens or compromise the safety and security of civil aviation.”

CART’s work was developed through a consultation with countries and regional organisations, and with advice from the World Health Organization and key aviation industry groups, including IATA, Airports Council International (ACI World), the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization (CANSO), and the International Coordinating Council of Aerospace Industries Associations (ICCAIA).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 4:42:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/implement-icaos-air-travel-guidelines-iata/article31735230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY