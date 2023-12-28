GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A sign of thaw in conflict-hit Manipur

Civilians in Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley safely hand over a Kuki woman to security forces after she was found in a ‘conflict zone’; gesture has offered hope for reconciliation in conflict-hit State

December 28, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel with a Kuki woman found by civilians in a ‘conflict zone’ in Manipur’s Imphal Valley and handed over safely to the police.

Security personnel with a Kuki woman found by civilians in a ‘conflict zone’ in Manipur’s Imphal Valley and handed over safely to the police. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI

Civilians in Manipur’s Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley have ensured the safety of a Kuki woman, raising hopes for reconciliation in a State affected by months of ethnic violence.

Clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities have claimed almost 200 lives and displaced about 60,000 people since May 3. The demand for Scheduled Tribe status by a section of the Meiteis and alleged indiscrimination against the tribal people, specifically the Kuki-Zos are said to be among the reasons behind the violence.

“On 26.12.2023, one lady namely Kimneilhing Kipgen (34 years) D/o. (L) Onkhohao Kipgen of Leimakhong and presently staying at Sapermeina, Kangpokpi District, was found at North AOC, Imphal by some civilians and was safely handed over to security forces. Further, she is being handed over to her family by security forces,” the Manipur police posted on X a couple of days ago.

Also read: Many killed in Manipur riots; State government issues shoot-at-sight order

She has been reunited safely with her family, a police officer in the Imphal East district said on Thursday, December 28.

The officer said the woman, a mother of one, had produced fake documents to rent a house in the State’s capital Imphal. Unlike a few months ago, members of a Meitei group dealt with her compassionately and handed her over to the nearest police station.

ALSO READ
Supreme Court asks Manipur to ensure last rites of violence victims

“The civilians wanted to ensure her safety and reunion with her family. It is a sign that the people want a climate conducive to dialogue, understanding, and resolution of the conflict,” the officer said, declining to be quoted.

Clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities have claimed almost 200 lives and displaced about 60,000 people since May 3.

The demand for Scheduled Tribe status by a section of the Meiteis and alleged discrimination against the tribal people, specifically the Kuki-Zos, are said to be among the reasons behind the violence.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.