“Illegal” phone tap: CBI books two ex-MDs of NSE and former Mumbai police chief, conducts searches

Central Bureau of Investigation logo at CBI headquarters in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against two former managing directors of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna, and retired Indian Police Service officer Sanjay Pandey for alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees during 2009-17.

“Searches are being carried out on the premises of accused persons in different parts of the country,” said an agency official.

The agency is carrying out searches at eight locations in Mumbai, including the premises of Mr. Pandey, two in Pune, five in the Delhi national capital region, and one location each in Lucknow, Kota and Chandigarh.

The agency has alleged that Mr. Pandey had set up a company named iSac Securities, which was used by the then NSE MDs for illegal electronic surveillance on its employees.

During the check period, the co-location “scam” also took place, in connection with which the CBI had earlier arrested Ms. Ramkrishna and the then group operating officer Anand Subramanian. They are currently in judicial custody.

In connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping, the Enforcement Directorate had recorded the statement of Mr. Pandey, who retired as Mumbai Police Commissioner on June 30, a couple of days ago.

The agencies have found that Mr. Pandey had allegedly set up iSac Securities in March 2001, following which his mother and son took over the company in May 2006.

With inputs from Sonam Saigal in Mumbai