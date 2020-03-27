IIT-Guwahati develops anti-virus face shield

The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has developed a prototype of a face shield or mask that adheres to the guidelines given by the World Health Organization (WHO), a spokesperson of the institute said.

A team led by Supradip Das of IIT-G’s Department of Design developed the mask for use along with other personal protective equipment. The faculty has plans to 3-D print up to 100 pieces of the mask, the spokesperson added.

IIT-G has also developed WHO-prescribed hand-sanitizers that are being distributed to everyone on the campus of the institute, including visitors. Researchers of the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering had earlier developed recombinant vaccines against Japanese encephalitis and classical swine fever virus.

The research was published in the journal Vaccine and Archives of Virology.

A team led by Sachin Kumar of the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering has been working on developing rapid detection and portable diagnostic kits for various viruses and microorganisms, the spokesperson said.