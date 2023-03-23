HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIM-Indore student bags ₹1.14 crore pay package

This is the highest pay package offered during the final placement of this session at the institute and is ₹65 lakh more than the previous time

March 23, 2023 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - INDORE

PTI

A student of the Indian Institute of Management-Indore has been offered an annual salary package of ₹1.14 crore for a domestic job, an IIM-I official said on Wednesday.

This is the highest pay package offered during the final placement of this session at the institute and is ₹65 lakh more than the previous time, the official said.

In the last session, the highest salary offered during placement of IIM-I students was ₹49 lakh, the official said.

During the final placement of this session, more than 160 domestic and foreign companies offered an average salary of ₹30.21 lakh to 568 students of IIM-I.

Those who bagged the offers include students of the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). Both courses are considered equivalent to MBA, the official said.

IIM-I Director Prof. Himanshu Rai said, “We have always been ready to strengthen our relationship with the industry by providing world-class management education to the students. The excellent placements received by our students despite the challenging times are proof of this.”

According to IIM-I, during the final placement, 29%, came from the field of consultancy, followed by general management and operations at 19%, finance and marketing at 18% each, and information technology at 16%.

Related Topics

Indore / employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.