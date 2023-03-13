If there's alliance in UP, it will be with SP: JD(U) national president Rajeev Ranjan Singh

March 13, 2023 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - Lucknow

National president of Janata Dal (United) Rajeev Ranjan Singh Sunday said if his party forms an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for next year's Lok Sabha polls, it will be with Samajwadi Party.

The JD(U), which is in power in Bihar in alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), has no elected representative in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Anoop Patel resigned on Sunday in front of Mr. Singh, citing personal reasons.

The JD(U) national president announced that no new chief of the party's state unit would be announced. Satyendra Patel has been appointed as the state convenor, Mr. Singh said in Lucknow.

He said the party and its working committee in Uttar Pradesh would be strengthened throughout this year for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The JD(U) will start a membership campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a target of adding five lakh members, Mr. Singh said.

"If there will be an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, it will be with the Samajwadi Party," he said.

On the caste-based census, Lallan said, "We asked the Central government about it. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met PM Narendra Modi for the caste-based census but got no response. With the support of regional parties, we started the caste-based survey (in Bihar) which will continue till May 31."