Identified nine verticals for integration among three services, says Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chauhan

October 10, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan has said the process of ‘theatrisation’, part of a reorganisation effort undertaken by the armed forces, is among the most ambitious reforms post-independence.

He said as part of the process they have identified nine verticals for integration which include operations, operational-logistics, training, HR, administration and supply chain management

“To forge a kind of consensus on macro issues between the three service Chiefs and myself as to what kind of roadmap for transformation we want to lay down for the armed forces... There is good synergy right now...,” Gen Chauhan said speaking at the India Defence Conclave organised by news portal Bharat Shakti.

₹2.5 lakh crore outlay

Addressing the conclave, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said they have 340 indigenous defence industries working towards fructification of 230 contracts by 2025, that entails an outlay of ₹2.5 lakh crores.

He said that the Indian defence industry is investing significantly in Research and Development to meet the requirements of the Services.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Vivek Ram Chaudhari said the upgrade of 84 SU-30MKIs at a cost of ₹6000 crore will see upgradation of 51 systems with an indigenous content of 78%. Of these 51 systems, 30 would be upgraded by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), 13 by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and eight by the private sector.

“Apart from weapon systems and equipment, we are also pursuing 45 niche technologies which we have identified for military application. Indian Army Cells have been co-opted within lead academic Institutes, to foster and take forward research in niche domains. 120 indigenous projects are underway to develop and absorb these niche technologies. Centres of Excellence have been established in our Technical Institutions, including a 5G test bed, Artificial Intelligence (Al) lab and Quantum lab,” Gen Pande said speaking at the conclave.

Elaborating on the technology infusion and listing out the focus areas, Gen Pande said, “In the space domain, we are exploiting our indigenous space assets and Indian Amy is one of the largest users of satellite communication based networks. The project for Indian Army’s own Satellite (GSAT-7B) is in progress.”

Aerospace ecosystem

The Air Chief, giving a detailed presentation on the vision and the modernisation of the force said it is based on four pillars which includes capability development, technology assimilation, and Jointness and integration. He said the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) project has created a national aerospace ecosystem with 140 design agencies and 340 production agencies and has generated around 5000 jobs in the private sector. Once the IAF places an order for 97 additional LCA-MK1A, this would expand further.

Addressing the conclave, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organsiation (ISRO), Dr S. Somnath stressed the need to do more to “improve the penetration of NavIC” or Navigation with Indian Constellation for “handheld devices” across the country.

Maintaining that private sector companies and start-ups were assuming greater importance, especially in the domain of communications and PNT services, Dr Somnath said that the “strategic capabilities of communications infrastructure” cannot be overstated. Stating that while ISRO will create high value technologies which will be required in the space sector, he added about 200-300 companies are already contributing and many among them have created a niche for themselves.