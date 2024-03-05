GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ideals of Lord Buddha a spiritual bridge between India and Thailand: PM Modi

Holy relics of Lord Buddha along with those of his disciples Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, preserved in India, had reached Bangkok on February 22

March 05, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The ideals of Lord Buddha serve as a spiritual bridge between India and Thailand, fostering a deep-rooted connection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 5.

He was reacting to a post on X from the Indian embassy in Thailand which noted that almost a million devotees in the largely Buddhist country had paid obeisance to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples in Bangkok between February 23 and March 3.

PM Modi said, "I am glad the devotees had a spiritually rich experience and I urge devotees to pay obeisance at Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi, where the relics will be enshrined in the coming days."

Holy relics of Lord Buddha along with those of his disciples Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, preserved in India, had reached Bangkok on February 22.

These relics, revered by Buddhist followers around the world, were ferried in a special Indian Air Force aircraft, befitting the status as a 'State Guest'.

