ICMR got ₹171.74 crore in royalty from Covaxin sale, Rajya Sabha told

The Council has spent around ₹35 crore in research and development of the vaccine, says Health Ministry

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has received royalty of ₹171.74 crore till 31st January, 2022 from Bharat Biotech from sales of COVID vaccine Covaxin. The Council has spent around ₹35 crore in research and development of Covaxin.

Funds with ICMR are utilised for health research activities, including emerging research priorities and research capacity building, the Health Ministry told the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday in response to a question by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Covaxin is India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)—National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in his statement to a question by Derek O’ Brien, said 1616 claims have been settled as per the State/Union Territories-wise details of compensation paid to the families of deceased health workers under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): Insurance Scheme (data as on 31st January 2022).

A total of ₹808 crore has been paid, said the statement.

Andhra Pradesh (₹80 crore), Bihar (₹46.5 crore), Gujarat (₹69.5 crore), Maharashtra (₹100.5 crore), Rajasthan (₹68 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (₹67 crore) are among the States that top the list in compensation dispersal so far.

The Minister further explained that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) — Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19 was launched on 30th March 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 lakh to the 22.12 lakh health care providers, including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted.

Also, private hospital staff/retired/ volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by States/Central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of Central/States/UTs, AIIMS & Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of Central Ministries specifically drafted for care of COVID-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP.

The PMGKP Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19 was extended from time to time and was last extended for a period of 180 days w.e.f. 20th October, 2021.