ICCR to hold international webinar on textile traditions

The event will be held in commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary..

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Wednesday announced that it would hold a day-long webinar with speakers from 12 countries on textile traditions on Saturday.

The webinar will be in commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

“Deliberations will be held to explore similarities of challenges being faced by various traditional textile varieties and how mutual cooperation may eventually help strengthen these traditions further,” an ICCR statement said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan’s Royal Queen Mother Ashu Sangay Choden Wangchuk will take part in the inauguration.

ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that the organisation, in its 70 years, had been focusing on music, dance, theatre and fine arts, but culture was not confined to that. He said the ICCR had planned to have a congregation of 100 artisans of pottery and textiles for an exchange session on design and market coordination, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the physical session could not be held.