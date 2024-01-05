I&B Ministry invites feedback on draft Press and Registration of Periodicals Rules, 2024

January 05, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has invited comments and suggestions on the draft Press and Registration of Periodicals Rules, 2024, which have been proposed to be notified to implement the provisions of the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023, as notified on December 29 last year.

The last date for submission of comments or suggestions is February 4, 2024, said the notice issued by the Ministry, which also listed salient features of the Act.

The law provides for a simple online mechanism to apply for title verification and grant of certificate of registration by the Press Registrar General to a periodical as a simultaneous process. There is no requirement of furnishing any declaration before the local authority or its authentication by the local authority.

A person who has been convicted by any court for an offence involving terrorist act or unlawful activity, or having done anything against the security of the state will not be permitted to bring out a periodical. Facsimile edition of a foreign periodical can be printed in India with prior approval of the Central government and its registration with the Press Registrar General.

A printer of a periodical is required to furnish an online intimation to the Press Registrar General and the local authority. There is no requirement by the printer to file any declaration before the local authority or obtain authentication from the authority.

Minimalistic role

“The Act envisages minimalistic role of the District Magistrate/local authority with regard to grant of Certificate of Registration and title allotment. On receipt of an application, the District Magistrate is expected to provide its comments/NOC to the Press Registrar General within 60 days; thereafter the Press Registrar General can proceed to take a decision for grant of registration even where the comments/NOC are not received from the DM/local authority after 60 days,” said the notice. A publisher is not required to file any declaration before the District Magistrate.

“The Act substantially decriminalises all violations under the statute except in the case where a periodical is published without obtaining Certificate of Registration and even after six months of issuance of direction by the Press Registrar General to stop the periodical, the publisher does not cease that publication. In such case, the person would be liable for a punishment leading to imprisonment up to six months,” the notice said.

Financial penalty of up to ₹5 lakh may be imposed by the Press Registrar General where a periodical is published without obtaining a Certificate of Registration. In case the publisher fails to furnish the annual statement within one year from the end of the financial year in respect of which annual statement is to be furnished, penalty for the first default will range from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000, with a maximum of ₹2 lakh for subsequent default.

The Press Registrar General has been empowered to suspend Certificate of Registration if the registration was obtained on false representation or on concealment of material fact; the periodical is not published continuously; false particulars are given in the annual statement; or annual statement is not filed even after two years for which it is to be filed.

The Press Registrar General may cancel Certificate of Registration if a publisher fails to remove the defects of the grounds on which certificate was suspended; the periodical bears same or similar title already held by some other publisher in other language in the same State or in any other language either in the same or other State or union territory; and where the owner or publisher of the periodical has been convicted by any court for an offence involving terrorist act or unlawful activity or having done anything against the security of the State.

The Act provides for a Press and Registration Appellate Board comprising chairperson, Press Council of India, and two of its members, to hear an appeal against refusal of grant of registration; imposition of any penalty; or suspension/cancellation of registration.