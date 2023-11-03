HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I&B ministry directs CBFC to block online platforms carrying pirated content

The action under recently amended Cinematograph Act, is aimed at curbing film piracy due to which the industry faces losses of ₹20,000 crore annually, stated the Ministry

November 03, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on November 3 authorised its officials and those of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to direct blocking or taking down of websites, apps or weblinks carrying pirated filmic content.

Also read: Explained | The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill’s proposal to check piracy of films, revamp age-based certification 

“The action under recently amended Cinematograph Act, is aimed at curbing film piracy due to which the industry faces losses of ₹20,000 crore annually,” stated the Ministry.

“As of now there is no institutional mechanism to directly take action on pirated filmic content except legal action under Copyright Act and IPC. With the proliferation of internet and almost everyone interested to watch filmic content for free, there has seen a boom in piracy. The above action would allow instant action by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in case of piracy and will provide relief to the industry.” read the statement.

The Bill, passed on July 31 in the Lok Sabha, aims provides for fining and imprisoning people who record movies inside cinemas. It also expands the number of age ratings available to the CBFC, which censors and clears films for public exhibition.

Related Topics

film making / laws / cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.