I&B Minister sounds note of caution to media

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur addressing at the celebrations of the National Broadcasting Day, in New Delhi, on July 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Minister referred to the remarks of Chief Justice Ramana, who said the media was running “kangaroo courts” on issues even experienced judges found difficult to decide

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday called upon the private media to introspect about their functioning if somewhere a wrong perception was getting created about any of them indulging in “media trials”.

Referring to the remarks of Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, who at a function in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on Saturday said the media was running “kangaroo courts” on issues even experienced judges found difficult to decide, Mr. Thakur said the statement warranted introspection by the media.

Speaking at an event marking the National Broadcasting Day celebrations, the Union Minister said although some people had thought that radio would face an existential crisis with the advent of television and then the Internet, it recognised its audience and not only maintained its relevance, but also its credibility.

Mr. Thakur said: “...today, when people want to listen to unbiased news, they naturally tune in to the All India Radio (AIR) and the Doordarshan news. That 92% of the country’s geography and over 99% of people are covered by AIR is a commendable achievement.”

Highlighting the importance of radio as a platform, he said several Prime Ministers in the past had not appreciated its value as done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made radio a platform of choice for his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” address to connect directly with the people.

The Minister said while the education system since Independence did not feature many regional freedom fighters, the two public broadcasters curated information about over 500 unsung heroes from the remotest corners of the country and presented it to the nation, celebrating their contribution to the freedom struggle. He expressed hope that in the digital age, radio would strengthen its presence among the people.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan talked about the role played by radio during the freedom struggle. He said it was a matter of pride that Prasar Bharti was the biggest public broadcaster in the world.