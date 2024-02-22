I&B Minister launches four portals for a ‘modernised media landscape’

February 22, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday launched four online portals of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI), New Media Wing, and the Digital Addressable System (DAS) of the Ministry.

The Minister said the initiative was aimed at ensuring ease of doing business by fostering a more conducive business environment for newspaper publishers and TV channels, enhance transparency and efficiency in government communication, provide easy access to authentic government videos, and create a comprehensive database of Local Cable Operators (LCOs) for streamline regulatory processes in the sector in future.

He said the ‘Press Sewa Portal’ was a step towards complete automation and simplification of the process for newspaper registration and other related processes. The portal will enable online filing of applications for title registration, using Aadhaar-based e-signatures; real-time tracking of application status, etc.

The Ministry is also introducing the “Transparent Empanelment, Media Planning, and eBilling System” for CBC. The new system is “designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in media planning processes, and provide an end-to-end ERP solution for the media industry for doing business in a paperless and faceless environment”.

A comprehensive mobile app for partners with tamper-proof timestamp and geo-tagging functionality for organised monitoring is being provided, apart from an integrated technology to assist in making real-time analytical reports for enabling data-driven decisions. The CBC has established a dedicated IVR support team for quick response to queries and issue resolution.

The third one, ‘NaViGate Bharat Portal’ is a unified bilingual platform which hosts videos on the government’s development-related and citizen welfare-oriented measures. “The portal eliminates the hassle of searching for official and reliable information from multiple sources, providing a one-stop platform for media and the general public,” said a Ministry release.

“Strengthening Cable Sector National Register for Local Cable Operators (LCOs) is the first step to bring registration of LCOs currently with Post Offices spread across the country under a Centralised Registration System. A web form has been designed to collect information from local cable operators for the purpose of National Register...,” it said about the fourth portal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thakur said today, India was being viewed as an attractive destination for investment. Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on transformative governance, he said economic reforms had greatly improved the ease of doing business and it had led to increased investment from both the existing businesses and new entrepreneurs.

He said the success of platforms like the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) reflect the government’s efforts to create a level playing field for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and small businesses.

Earlier, I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju said the launch of portals would help the Ministry in streamlining and increasing its engagement with the media, besides fostering transparency and innovation.

Over 7,000 publishers (newspapers/periodicals), close to 551 television channels, 388 private FM channels, and about 360 community radio stations are currently empanelled with the CBC.