IAF pilot killed in plane crash in Punjab

A micro-light aircraft crashed in Punjab's Patiala on Monday, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and injuring an NCC cadet. While Group Captain G.S. Cheema died in the accident, NCC trainee from the Government Mohindra College, Vipin Kumar Yadav, was injured. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed deep anguish over the crash.
The Chief Minister mourned the demise of Group Captain G.S. Cheema in the crash, and prayed to the Almighty to give courage to the bereaved family, said an official statement.
Group Commander Cheema had been imparting training to the cadets of NCC 3rd Air Squadron at Air Force Station.
