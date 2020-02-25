National

IAF pilot killed in plane crash in Punjab

Punjab, Feb 24 (ANI): NCC aircraft crashed after take-off, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and a cadet got injured, in Patiala, on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Punjab, Feb 24 (ANI): NCC aircraft crashed after take-off, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and a cadet got injured, in Patiala, on Monday. (ANI Photo)  

A micro-light aircraft crashed in Punjab's Patiala on Monday, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and injuring an NCC cadet. While Group Captain G.S. Cheema died in the accident, NCC trainee from the Government Mohindra College, Vipin Kumar Yadav, was injured. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed deep anguish over the crash.

The Chief Minister mourned the demise of Group Captain G.S. Cheema in the crash, and prayed to the Almighty to give courage to the bereaved family, said an official statement.

Group Commander Cheema had been imparting training to the cadets of NCC 3rd Air Squadron at Air Force Station.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 5:00:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/iaf-pilot-killed-in-plane-crash-in-punjab/article30907555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY