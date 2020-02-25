National

IAF, CISF win trophies for Republic Day parade

The Indian Air Force has been adjudged the best marching contingent among the three Services, while the Central Industrial Security Force was the best among the Central Armed Police Forces and other auxiliary forces category in this year’s Republic Day parade. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented the trophies for the best marching contingents on Monday. Air Marshal MSG Menon and Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma received the trophy on behalf of the IAF. On behalf of the CISF, the trophy was received by the Director General Rajesh Ranjan and Deputy Commandant Prabh Simran Singh.

