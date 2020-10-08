National

IAF chopper makes precautionary landing in Saharanpur

File photo of an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).   | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

An advanced light helicopter of the Indian Air Force on Thursday made a precautionary landing in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh after it developed a technical snag, officials said.

A spokesperson of the IAF said the helicopter landed safely following prompt and swift emergency action by the air crew.

“An advanced light helicopter of Indian Air Force was airborne from Air Force station Sarsawa on a routine training mission. Approximately 30 nautical mile out of Sarsawa, the helicopter developed a technical snag and carried out precautionary landing South of the airfield,” he said.

The official said a rescue team has been sent to the area where the chopper made the precautionary landing.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 5:45:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/iaf-chopper-makes-precautionary-landing-in-saharanpur/article32803545.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story