IAF Chief in Israel

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) R.K.S. Bhadauria arrived in Israel to discuss enhancement of bilateral exchanges between the air forces of the two countries, the IAF said on Wednesday. He is in Israel after a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“As strategic partners, India and Israel enjoy strong, multi-dimensional ties, an important pillar of which is defence cooperation and military level exchanges,” the IAF said on Twitter. He reached Israel on August 3 on an invitation from Maj Gen Amikam Norkin, Cdr Israel Air Force, it stated.

Israel is a major supplier of high-technology defence hardware and ammunition to India. The IAF is currently in talks for a major upgrade of the Heron Unmanned Aerial vehicle (UAV) in its inventory and the deal is in advanced stages of conclusion.