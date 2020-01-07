National

I am your ‘pehredar’, will not let anyone snatch people’s rights: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

“We do not live at the mercy of anyone... I will not allow anyone snatch our rights,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Contending that she was the custodian of people’s rights, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 7 said she would not let anyone harm their interests.

Asserting that the agitation against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) would go on as long as necessary, Ms. Banerjee said that she would do everything in her power to protect the people of the State.

“We do not live at the mercy of anyone... I will not allow anyone snatch our rights,” the CM said at a public meeting in Patharpratima, on the western fringes of Sunderban forests.

“I am your ‘pehradar’ [custodian], if anyone comes to take away your rights, he will have to do it over my dead body,” added Ms. Banerjee, who has been one of the most vocal critics of CAA and NRC.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
national politics
population and census
laws
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 5:10:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/i-am-your-pehredar-will-not-let-anyone-snatch-peoples-rights-mamata-banerjee/article30503598.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY