Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle takes off

A video of Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle taking off during a technology demonstrator exercise.

The Defence Research and Development Organsition (DRDO) on Monday successfully carried out a test flight of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), which will lead to the development of hypersonic cruise missiles in future.

A test of the HSTDV technology demonstrator was conducted in June 2019.

With this, technology missiles will go not only into supersonic speeds but also hypersonic speeds, a defence source said. “Scramjet engine is a major breakthrough. Air goes inside the engine at supersonic speed and comes out at hypersonic speeds,” the source stated.