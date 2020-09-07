National

Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle takes off

The Defence Research and Development Organsition (DRDO) on Monday successfully carried out a test flight of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), which will lead to the development of hypersonic cruise missiles in future.

A test of the HSTDV technology demonstrator was conducted in June 2019.

With this, technology missiles will go not only into supersonic speeds but also hypersonic speeds, a defence source said. “Scramjet engine is a major breakthrough. Air goes inside the engine at supersonic speed and comes out at hypersonic speeds,” the source stated.

