Hurriyat calls for dialogue among stakeholders

For the first time since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August last year, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-headed Hurriyat held a meeting in Srinagar and stressed on the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, while calling for dialogue among its stakeholders.
The conglomerate’s executive members — Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Lone and Masroor Abbas Ansari — held a meeting at the residence of former Hurriyat chairman Maulana Abbas Ansari, a Hurriyat spokesperson said.
“The J&K dispute has to be resolved peacefully, as per the wishes and aspirations of the people of J&K. The resolution has to take place among its three stakeholders — India, Pakistan and the people of J&K. Dialogue, which the Hurriyat has advocated and has participated in, among its three stakeholders is the best alternative to resolve it,” said the spokesperson.
‘Best guarantee’
He said the resolution of the Kashmir issue is the best guarantee for real peace and the subsequent prosperity of the subcontinent. “The Hurriyat will continue to pursue the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict,” he added.
There have been attempts to change the demographic character of J&K since 1947, he said. “It was in August 2019 that the final nail in the coffin was hammered in this regard. These attempts at demographic engineering are completely unacceptable to the people of J&K, who have totally rejected it,” the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson said that Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could not attend the meeting “as he continued to be under arbitrary house arrest since August 2019”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath