HRD Ministry sets up team for dialogue between JNU students, administration

JNU students march towards the parliament to protest against the recent hotel fee hike, in New Delhi on Monday.

JNU students march towards the parliament to protest against the recent hotel fee hike, in New Delhi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

It will also advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues

With Jawaharlal Nehru University still barricaded and in protest mode over a hostel fee hike, the Human Resource Development Ministry has set up a three-member panel to act as a mediator between students and the university administration.

In an order dated Sunday, the Ministry appointed AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, former UGC chairman V.S. Chauhan and current UGC secretary Rajnish Jain to the panel. Their mandate is to initiate dialogue with all stakeholders and advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues, so that the normal functioning of the university can be restored.

UGC will provide required support for the functioning of the committee, the order said.

While JNU announced a partial rollback of the fee hike on Wednesday, students have termed it an “eyewash”, as the substantial service charge increase would remain. They have demanded a full rollback.

