National

Hope gloom of pandemic, economic distress end this Diwali: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wished fellow citizens on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress.

Sending greetings and warm wishes to all countrymen and women, she wished this joyous and pious occasion will put the nation back on to the path of progress, harmony and prosperity.

She expressed hope and prayed that “a million lamps illuminating India and our hearts on this festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress being caused to fellow citizens“.

She appealed to people to adhere to all the pandemic-related guidelines and precautions as they celebrate.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also wished fellow citizens on Diwali.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 4:50:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/hope-gloom-of-pandemic-economic-distress-end-this-diwali-sonia-gandhi/article33100376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY