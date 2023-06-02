HamberMenu
Hope Beijing will allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China: MEA

India and China have been involved in a row over visas for each other's journalists

June 02, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
File image for representation.

Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on June 2 it hoped Beijing would allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China, and said that New Delhi allows all foreign journalists to operate in India.

The Indian statement came two days after China said it had taken "appropriate" action in response to India's treatment of Chinese journalists.

India and China have been involved in a row over visas for each other's journalists.

It began in April after two Indian journalists posted in Beijing were barred from returning to their jobs in the Chinese capital from India.

China had at that time said the action was a "corresponding counter measure" to India's treatment of Chinese journalists.

The friction resurfaced this week after Beijing refused to renew the visa of one of the two remaining Indian journalists in China.

Beijing said this was in response to India this month declining to renew the visas of the last two Chinese state media journalists in India.

"All foreign journalists, including Chinese journalists, have been pursuing journalistic activities in India without any limitations or difficulties in reporting or doing media coverage," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

At the same time, he said, there should be no deviations from "normal journalistic behaviour and activities, or from the provisions governing Journalist visas".

"Meanwhile, Indian journalists in China have been operating with certain difficulties, such as not being permitted to hire locals as correspondents or journalists," Mr. Bagchi said.

They also faced restrictions while getting access and travelling locally, Mr. Bagchi said.

"We hope that Chinese authorities facilitate the continued presence of Indian journalists working and reporting from China," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month said peace on the border was essential for normal relations with China and their ties can only be based on mutual respect, sensitivity and interest.

