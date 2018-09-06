Homosexuality not a crime, but against nature: RSS

more-in

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on September 6 reacted cautiously to the Supreme Court’s verdict decriminalising consenting homosexual relations between adults in private, agreeing with the court that homosexuality should not be a crime.

However, it nuanced its position by saying that it did not approve of homosexuality, as it was against “nature” and against social beliefs.

“Just like the Supreme Court, we also do not consider this criminal. But we do not support homosexuality, as same-sex marriages and relations are not in sync with nature. Traditionally too, Indian society does not accept such relations,” RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar said.

He added, “Since humans learn with experience, it is necessary to manage this matter at the social and psychological level.”