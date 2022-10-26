Home Minister Amit Shah to brainstorm on internal security issues with State Home Ministers

A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the conference is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a two-day brainstorming session with the Home Ministers of all States on several internal security issues on October 27-28, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the delegates on the second day of the session.

In most States, the home portfolio is handled by the Chief Ministers and it is to be seen if the Chief Ministers of Opposition ruled States – Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh – attend the Chintan Shivir being held in Faridabad in Haryana.

A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the conference is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters, in accordance with the Panch Pran announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech.

Home Secretaries and Director-Generals of Police (DGPs) of the States and Director-Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will also attend.

“The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at centre and state levels...will deliberate on issues like modernisation of police forces, cyber crime management, increased use of Information Technology in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others,” the MHA said.

It added that the role of ‘Nari Shakti’ is important to achieve the goal of ‘Developed India by 2047’ and special emphasis will be given to safety of women and creating a safe environment for them.

The conference will have six sessions. On the first day, many important issues such as Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire Protection and Enemy Property will be discussed. On the second day, other important issues such as cyber security, drug trafficking, women’s safety and border management will be discussed. Protection of borders and development of border areas will be discussed under the themes of Land Border Management and Coastal Security. Enhancing conviction rate by technology based investigation using Inter Operable Criminal Justice System and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and other IT modules – National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), National Database on Sexual Offenders (NDSO) Criminal Multi Agency Centre (Cri-MAC) will also be deliberated. “Initiatives like Safe City Project, 112-Single Emergency Response System, anti-human trafficking units in districts, women’s help desks in police stations and biometric identity cards for fishermen will also be discussed. The purpose of the sessions on various subjects is to encourage and ensure the participation of State Governments on these issues,” MHA said.