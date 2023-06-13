HamberMenu
Home Minister Amit Shah asks States to prepare disaster management plans

He asked States to prepare a roadmap in conjunction with National Disaster Management Authority

June 13, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 13 asked States to prepare a disaster management plan in areas where eight new nuclear installations are to become operational. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 13 asked States to prepare a disaster management plan in areas where eight new nuclear installations are to become operational.

He asked States to prepare a roadmap in conjunction with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Mr. Shah, chairing a meeting with State government Ministers, also announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over ₹8000 crore

He said that ₹5,000 crore project has been allocated to expand and modernise fire services in States.

“An amount of ₹2,500 crore project for the seven most populous metros— Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune— to reduce the risk of urban flooding,” Mr. Shah said.

The Minister also said that ₹825 crore National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme has been planned in 17 States and Union Territories for landslide mitigation.

