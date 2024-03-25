GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Holi is special this year due to Ram temple inauguration, says Amit Shah in Gujarat

Minister asks party cadre working on his poll campaign to be more visible among the masses

March 25, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the ‘Dhuleti Mahotsav’ celebrations, on March 25, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the ‘Dhuleti Mahotsav’ celebrations, on March 25, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on March 25 celebrated Holi with party functionaries in Ahmedabad.

At the gathering in the BJP’s Gandhinagar Lok Sabha office, located in Thaltej area, Mr. Shah and Mr. Patel applied colours on party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Mayant Nayak, MLA Amit Thakar, Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana, Gujarat BJP’s general secretary K.C. Patel and others of the women’s wing.

Referring to the idol consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Mr. Shah said Holi this year was special for all “Ram bhakts” because the lord was celebrating the festival of colours after a gap of 500 years.

“This Holi is special for each and every devotee of Lord Ram. There is an old folk song which says Holi Khele Raghuveera Avadh Mae...Now after 500 years, Raghuveer is playing Holi at Avadh. This is a matter of great joy for everyone. My greetings to all the citizens on the occasion of Holi,” he said at the gathering.

Addressing party workers who were engaged in his poll campaigning, Mr. Shah, who has been renominated from Gandhinagar, asked them to “be visible” among the masses.

“I want to tell you that you all are doing a great job. But, always remember that your candidate will be less visible while you need to be more visible among the masses,” he said.

In 2019, Mr. Shah won from the Gandhinagar constituency by a huge margin of more than five lakh votes.

Related Topics

Gujarat / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.