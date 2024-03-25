Holi is special this year due to Ram temple inauguration, says Amit Shah in Gujarat

March 25, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on March 25 celebrated Holi with party functionaries in Ahmedabad.

At the gathering in the BJP’s Gandhinagar Lok Sabha office, located in Thaltej area, Mr. Shah and Mr. Patel applied colours on party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Mayant Nayak, MLA Amit Thakar, Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana, Gujarat BJP’s general secretary K.C. Patel and others of the women’s wing.

Referring to the idol consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Mr. Shah said Holi this year was special for all “Ram bhakts” because the lord was celebrating the festival of colours after a gap of 500 years.

“This Holi is special for each and every devotee of Lord Ram. There is an old folk song which says Holi Khele Raghuveera Avadh Mae...Now after 500 years, Raghuveer is playing Holi at Avadh. This is a matter of great joy for everyone. My greetings to all the citizens on the occasion of Holi,” he said at the gathering.

Addressing party workers who were engaged in his poll campaigning, Mr. Shah, who has been renominated from Gandhinagar, asked them to “be visible” among the masses.

“I want to tell you that you all are doing a great job. But, always remember that your candidate will be less visible while you need to be more visible among the masses,” he said.

In 2019, Mr. Shah won from the Gandhinagar constituency by a huge margin of more than five lakh votes.