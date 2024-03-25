Holi 2024 in pictures | Colourful celebrations underway across the nation

March 25, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

On March 25, people stepped out of their homes to paint the streets in vibrant colours as they celebrated the festival Holi across India.

In fact, celebrations began the previous night with Holika Dahan - a bonfire that symbolises the victory of good over evil. Devotees walked around a bonfire during a ritual called Holika Dahan.

In North India, celebrations began in the morning with people assembling at temples and ghats, especially in Vrindavan, Mathura and Varanasi. Thousands of people have come there to ring in the festival of colours and play Holi.

Here are some snapshots from across the country:

On the occasion of Holi, people play with colours in Coimbatore on March 25, 2024

People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Hyderabad, on March 25, 2024.

People celebrate Holi, in Mandi, on March 24, 2024.

People participate in 'Holika Dahan' on the eve of Holi festival, in Patna, on March 24, 2024.

Chhau dancers perform during the Basanta Utsav celebrations, in Kolkata on March 24, 2024

People play with colours during Holi celebrations, in Kanpur, on March 25, 2024.

People play with colours and dance under a water spray on the occasion of Holi, in Pushkar, on March 25, 2024.

Holi celebrations on full swing in the Begum Bazar Chatri in Hyderabad on March 25, 2024.