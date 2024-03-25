GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Holi 2024 in pictures | Colourful celebrations underway across the nation

Snapshots from across the country as people celebrate Holi, the festival of colours

March 25, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

On March 25, people stepped out of their homes to paint the streets in vibrant colours as they celebrated the festival Holi across India. 

In fact, celebrations began the previous night with Holika Dahan - a bonfire that symbolises the victory of good over evil. Devotees walked around a bonfire during a ritual called Holika Dahan.

In North India, celebrations began in the morning with people assembling at temples and ghats, especially in Vrindavan, Mathura and Varanasi. Thousands of people have come there to ring in the festival of colours and play Holi.

Here are some snapshots from across the country:

Photo: M. Periasamy

On the occasion of Holi, people play with colours in Coimbatore on March 25, 2024

Photo: PTI

People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Hyderabad, on March 25, 2024.

Photo: PTI

People celebrate Holi, in Mandi, on March 24, 2024.

Photo: PTI

People participate in 'Holika Dahan' on the eve of Holi festival, in Patna, on March 24, 2024.

Photo: ANI

Chhau dancers perform during the Basanta Utsav celebrations, in Kolkata on March 24, 2024

Photo: PTI

People play with colours during Holi celebrations, in Kanpur, on March 25, 2024.

Photo: -

People play with colours and dance under a water spray on the occasion of Holi, in Pushkar, on March 25, 2024.

Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Holi celebrations on full swing in the Begum Bazar Chatri in Hyderabad on March 25, 2024.

Related Topics

religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

On the occasion of Holi, people play with colours in Coimbatore on March 25, 2024
0 / 0
Photo: M. Periasamy
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.