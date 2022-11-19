  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History needs to be rewritten to convey that Mughals did not conquer all of India: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

He was launching an event to mark the 400th anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, a celebrated general of the Ahom dynasty, who ruled Assam for 600 years

November 19, 2022 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets social media influencers in New Delhi on November 19, 2022 “to seek their support in creating awareness on Assam’s legendary General Lachit Barphukan”. Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa

 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets social media influencers in New Delhi on November 19, 2022 “to seek their support in creating awareness on Assam’s legendary General Lachit Barphukan”. Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has committed a “sin” by attacking Hindutva ideologue V. D. Savarkar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

“Savarkar spent many years in jail; what have the people questioning him done for the country. It is a sin which Rahul Gandhi should not commit,” Mr. Sarma said at an event.

ALSO READ
Gujarat poll results will pave way for Modi as PM in 2024, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam Chief Minister was launching an event to mark the 400th anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, a celebrated general of the Ahom dynasty, who ruled Assam for 600 years.

Mr. Sarma claimed that the Mughals never conquered northeastern India and South India but these facts have been distorted.

“History needs to be rewritten because the Left historians have distorted and made it appear as though the Mughal emperors conquered the entire India. They never conquered northeast India and South India,” he said.

ALSO READ
Savarkar comment | Police complaint registered against Rahul Gandhi

The Assam Chief Minister further said it was ”left conspiracy to project that the whole of India was defeated by the Mughals.”

Mr. Sarma said he had requested all the Chief Ministers to include Lachit Barphukan in the history books and said the northeast chief would take up with the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to include historiography of the region in the school curriculum.

Related Topics

Assam / history

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.