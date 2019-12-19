National

Hindu, Sikh refugees support Act

As the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 near the Red Fort area in view of protest marches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), hundreds of Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan gathered at Rajghat in support of the Act.

“Grant of citizenship will ensure that I can live in this country without any fear of being thrown out. I never got the chance to study back in Sindh, where girls are not allowed to study after a particular age. But here I am hopeful that my daughters can get educated,” said 35-year-old Shyama.

