Hindu group recognises ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi mosque, begins performing rituals in Lucknow

The Hindu Samrajya Parishad officially recognised the alleged ‘Shivling’ inside the Gyanvapi mosque, and appealed to all Hindus to worship the disputed structure from wherever they are

With the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple dispute pending in Varanasi court, the plaintiffs in the suit, under the banner of the Hindu Samrajya Parishad, on Friday officially recognised the alleged discovery of a ‘Shivling’ inside the mosque premises and started worshipping it, organising a religious event in Lucknow to mark the occasion.

Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri, one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs in the case, said that the event began by preparing Raj Bhog and performing other rituals that are supposed to be done when the Lord Adi Vishweshwar has appeared before the people.

‘Pained’ by restriction

The Hindu Samrajya Parishad said in a statement that they were pained to see that the alleged ‘Shivling’ inside the mosque had been restricted for Hindu worshippers. The group claimed that their Lord had appeared in the form of the ‘Shivling’ inside the mosque but no one would be able to worship it unless the courts decide the dispute.

Ms. Agnihotri said that till they are granted permission to pray at the disputed structure, they have made an appeal to all religious Hindus to worship the structure from where they are. "Our custom says that we have a duty to perform certain rituals once the Lord appears. The next such event is on July 25 in Lucknow's Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple and we will hold these events across all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Lucknow to begin with," she said.

Dispute over Shivling

The structure referred to as a ‘Shivling’ by the Hindu parties remains a disputed one. The Muslim side has said that the structure is part of the fountain at the mosque’s wuzu khana.

While visuals from the court-ordered survey were leaked multiple times, the most recent one being in violation of a court order, no court has yet made any remarks on the nature of the disputed structure.

A district court is currently hearing the dispute under orders of the Supreme Court. It is first considering the plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee which challenges the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu parties.

District Judge A. K. Vishvesha is set to take up the issue of the survey report after hearing the Masjid panel's plea. The Masjid panel is now set to continue its arguments in the case in July next.

Meanwhile, both the Hindu and Muslim parties to the suit have sought a thorough probe into how the survey report was leaked in the public domain.