National

Highest ever spending of ₹90,500 crore under MNREGA, says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman giving her reply to the discussion on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha on February 12, 2021.   | Photo Credit: RSTV

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has removed all ills from the rural-employment guarantee scheme MNREGA and spent highest ever about ₹90,500 crore so far this fiscal.

Replying to the Budget debate in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister attacked the Opposition Congress failing to utilise the entire amount allocated in the Budgets when they were in power.

She said during the COVID pandemic year, the government has spent ₹90,469 crore under the MNREGA rural employment scheme, which highest ever.

Ms. Sitharaman said for 2020-21, the Budget estimate was ₹61,500 crore for the scheme, which has been increased to ₹1,11,500 in the revised estimates.

"Your track record is bad. Never your Budget estimate was met," the Finance Minister said as she reeled out data from 2009-10 and subsequent years under the Congress-led UPA regime.

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2021 4:49:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/highest-ever-spending-of-90500-crore-under-mnrega-says-finance-minister/article33821992.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY