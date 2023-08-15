HamberMenu
Helping the world during and after COVID has established India as a friend to the world: PM

August 15, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

August 15, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after addresses the nation from Rampart of the Red Fort during the celebrations of 77th Independence Day, in Delhi on August 15, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after addresses the nation from Rampart of the Red Fort during the celebrations of 77th Independence Day, in Delhi on August 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

COVID-19 has taught us that development of the world is not possible without a human centric approach, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

As part of the celebrations, fifty nurses along with their family members from across the country were invited as special guests to witness and participate in the celebrations.

These special guests were part of the 1800 special guests from various walks of life ranging from Sarpanches, teachers, farmers, and fishermen.

The PM appreciated the nurses, doctors, and others for their efforts for changing the fortunes of the country.

He also lauded the exemplary contribution of health workers specially Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers for their dedication and persistent efforts in achieving the milestone of over 200 crore COVID vaccinations. “Helping the world during and after COVID has established India as a friend to the world”, he further noted.

Highlighting the vision of One Earth, One Health and One Future, PM Modi said that Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given new strength to the middle class of the country by savings of ₹20,000 crores. He affirmed that the nation is going to work in the coming days with the target of increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 25,000 from the present number of 10000 Kendras.

He also noted efforts of the government to improve the Universal Health Coverage of the country and said that the government has invested ₹70,000 crores in Ayushman Bharat which provides ₹5 lakh annual health guarantee to the BPL families.

