Help students contact their families: D. Raja

Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja, in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, apprised him of the anxiety among the students from Jammu and Kashmir living in Delhi and other parts of the country who are unable to contact their families back home.

Some of the students, Mr. Raja wrote in his letter, are facing financial difficulties since their families have not been able to wire them money due to the imposition of curfew in the Valley.

“Some of them are being threatened and feel insecure. Their democratic rights to express their views should also be protected,” he wrote. He also protested against the State government's decision to detain him and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on August 9 at the airport during their trip to Srinagar. “This is against our democratic rights and we strongly protest against this infringement of our rights. We hope that the Union government will do the needful help to Kashmiri students in distress and provide them adequate protection,” Mr. Raja wrote.