Helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand, 7 feared dead

A helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on October 18, 2022.

A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashed near Jangalchatti on October 18, sources said.

Seven people, including the pilot, are feared killed, they said. Fog and poor visibility are said to be the reason for the crash.

A team has been dispatched to the accident spot to carry out relief operations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.


