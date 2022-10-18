Helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand, 7 feared dead

Seven people, including the pilot, are feared killed, sources said

A helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on October 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashed near Jangalchatti on October 18, sources said.

Seven people, including the pilot, are feared killed, they said. Fog and poor visibility are said to be the reason for the crash.

A team has been dispatched to the accident spot to carry out relief operations.