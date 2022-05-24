Heavy rainfall in Manipur leaves animals stranded

Several animals are missing from Keibul Lamjao National Park

As many as nine brow-antlered deer, also known as Sangai, are missing from the Keibul Lamjao National Park in Manipur due to heavy rainfall lashed in the State for the past couple of weeks.

According to reports, on Sunday, eight kharsa (hog deer) and one fawn deer were found in nearby villages. Locals got hold of one kharsa and safely released within the national park premises.

On Monday, a Sangai was rescued from a house in Komlakhong area, which is near Loktak lake.

Loktak lake, which is the only waterbody near the national park, is where all the rivers of Manipur converge. The water level is increasing at alarming rate. Officials said that all the five gates of Ithai barrage have been opened.